US announces $3,000 incentive for voluntary self-deportation by year-end

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to qualify, individuals must register through the CBP Home smartphone application, which is designed to facilitate self-deportation. Participants will also receive a free plane ticket to their country of origin and may be eligible for forgiveness of certain civil fines or penalties related to unlawful presence in the United States, provided they depart by the end of the year.

US officials argue that the approach not only contributes to meeting the administration’s stated goal of removing up to one million immigrants per year, but also significantly reduces costs for taxpayers. DHS said the government spends about $3,500 per person on self-deportation, representing an estimated 80% savings compared with the roughly $17,000 spent on arresting, detaining and removing an individual.

“Since January 2025, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported, and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program. During the Christmas season, the U.S. taxpayer is so generously tripling the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally-offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

According to DHS, since Trump took office, 2.5 million immigrants have left the United States. Of those, about 605,000 were involuntarily deported, while 1.9 million left through voluntary self-deportation programs.

Last week, Homeland Security announced that the Trump administration is pausing the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program.