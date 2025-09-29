Uruguayan scientists uncover brain cell mechanism vital for memory

According to Diario La R, their study found that pericytes control the diameter of capillaries through the Panx1 channel, which is essential for memory and cognitive function.



Pericytes act like switches, tightening or loosening blood vessels depending on the brain’s activity. The Panx1 channel is central to this process, ensuring that blood supply matches the brain’s energy demands.



When the researchers blocked or removed Panx1 in experiments, the capillaries stopped adjusting properly. This reduced blood flow and led to weaker cognitive performance, highlighting the strong link between circulation and brain health.



The team, based at Uruguay’s Clemente Estable Institute and the University of the Republic, say the findings could help develop new therapies for neurological disorders by targeting Panx1 to protect memory and brain function.



