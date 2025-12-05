Ural Oil and Gas LLP announces gas and condensate production figures for 11M2025

The KMG Chairman visited the production facilities of Ural Oil and Gas LLP (UOG): well sites, as well as the assembly 0and transfer stations. At this stage, general construction and installation work has been completed on all active wells, 17.8 km of the main pipeline with valve assemblies, and the assembly and transfer stations. Commissioning work on the project equipment is underway.

Photo credit: KMG

On the same day, Askhat Khasenov held a meeting with the field’s operating company, UOG, to discuss current performance results, plans for 2026 and strategic development through 2030. KMG Engineering LLP has begun preparing a working design for Phase 2 of the Rozhkovskoye field development, which will increase the number of active wells and boost production capacity to 2 million m³ of raw gas per day.

In January-November 2025, UOG produced 312,000 tons of condensate and 425.1 million m³ of raw gas. The plan for the current year is to produce 351,000 tons of condensate and 526.5 million m³ of gas. At this stage, UOG supplies enough raw materials each month to produce 6,000 tons of liquefied hydrocarbon gas.

Following the meeting, the KMG Chairman entrusted Ural Oil and Gas LLP with achieving the planned production targets and ensuring timely and high-quality implementation of further plans for the Rozhkovskoye field development.

As it was reported by Qazinform, West Kazakhstan’s major gas condensate field Rozhkovskoye was put into operation in December 2023.