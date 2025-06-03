Upcoming ‘Central Asia–India’ Foreign Ministers’ meeting discussed in Dushanbe

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues concerning bilateral relations and discussed future prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas of shared interest.

Special attention was given to the upcoming Central Asia–India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled to take place on 5–6 June 2025 in New Delhi.

Earlier, it was reported that participants of the Central Asia+Italy Summit adopted a joint declaration on Friday.