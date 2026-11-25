Unsteady weather to grip Kazakhstan next 3 days
10:11, 25 November 2026
Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for November 26-28, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The northwestern cyclone sets the tone throughout Kazakhstan over the next three days.
Unsteady weather is forecast to bring rain and snow, fog, ice slick, and high winds.
Air temperatures are expected to drop on November 28 to 0-5 degrees in the country’s west, northwest, north and central part, and to 0+5 degrees Celsius in the southwest and east.