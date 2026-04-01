Unstable weather to persist in most of Kazakhstan through Friday

The country is to brace for heavy rains in south, southeast, precipitation as rain and snow, black ice, occasional heavy rains, hail, squall in southeast, east, center, mountainous areas of southeast.

Forecasters also predict fog as well as strong wind, expected be accompanied by dust tides in south, across the country.

Strong wind reaching 30mps and more at times will sweep across mountain passes in Turkistan region, as well as southwest, mountainous areas of Zhambyl, south, east of Almaty regions.

High fire danger will be in effect for west, north of Turkistan, west, southeast of Zhambyl, north, west, center of Almaty, south of Abai regions.