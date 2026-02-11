EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Unstable weather, precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 11

    00:12, 11 February 2026

    On February 11, most regions of Kazakhstan will experience unstable weather with precipitation (rain and snow), sometimes heavy precipitation, due to a western cyclone, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    Unstable weather, precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 11
    Photo credit: Pexels

    Icy road conditions, fog, and stronger winds are forecast across the country.

    Fierce wind up to 30 m/s and more is expected in the west, south, and center of Abai region, in the west, north, and east of East Kazakhstan region, in the area of Lake Alakol in Zhetysu region, and at night in the mountain passes of Turkistan region.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet Kazakhstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All