Unstable weather, precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 11
00:12, 11 February 2026
On February 11, most regions of Kazakhstan will experience unstable weather with precipitation (rain and snow), sometimes heavy precipitation, due to a western cyclone, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Icy road conditions, fog, and stronger winds are forecast across the country.
Fierce wind up to 30 m/s and more is expected in the west, south, and center of Abai region, in the west, north, and east of East Kazakhstan region, in the area of Lake Alakol in Zhetysu region, and at night in the mountain passes of Turkistan region.