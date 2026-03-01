Unsettled weather to prevail across Kazakhstan on Wednesday
00:09, 4 March 2026
Unstable weather is expected in most of Kazakhstan due to a cyclone and passing atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet National Weather Service.
Snow is primarily forecast for the northern and eastern parts of the country. The southeast will see periods of heavy precipitation in the form of rain and snow.
Patchy fog, blowing snow, black ice, and high winds are predicted across Kazakhstan.