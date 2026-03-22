Unsettled weather predicted across Kazakhstan
06:30, 22 March 2026
The west, north, and south of Kazakhstan will see unstable weather with precipitation (rain, snow) on March 22, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet National Weather Service. Rains with thunderstorms are expected in the westernmost part of the country and in the mountainous districts of the southern regions.
In the other regions, the weather will remain dry under the influence of a high-pressure system.
Patchy fog is forecast across the country. The roads will be icy in the north and center.
In addition, gusty winds are predicted in the western, northern, and southern regions. There will also be a dust storm in the west.