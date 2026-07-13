Unsettled weather forecast in Kazakhstan on Monday

Only the south, east, and center of the country will see dry weather.

High winds are predicted nationwide. Moreover, there will be dust storms in the south.

Patches of fog are forecast in the west and north in the morning.

Temperatures will climb to +35...+43°C in the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Zhetysu and Abai regions.

The mercury will rise to +40...+45°C in the Mangistau and Ulytau regions, the north and south of the Zhetysu region, the south of the Kostanay region, the center of the Almaty region, and the Karaganda and Kyzylorda regions.