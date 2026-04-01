Unsettled weather forecast across Kazakhstan on Wednesday

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, heavy rainfall is expected at times in the mountainous districts of the southern regions, while the northern parts of the country can brace for overnight precipitation (rain and snow).

Only eastern Kazakhstan will see dry weather due to a high-pressure ridge.

Patchy fog and high winds are forecast across the country. In addition, southern regions face the risk of hail and squalls.

Forecasters also issued high fire danger warnings for several regions, including the Kyzylorda (east), Turkistan (west, north, center, and mountainous areas), Zhambyl (northwest and west), Zhetysu (north, south, and center), and Almaty (north and south) regions. High fire alerts also remain in effect for the southern reaches of both the Karaganda and Abai regions.