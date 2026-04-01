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    Unsettled weather forecast across Kazakhstan on Wednesday

    00:32, 8 April 2026

    The passage of atmospheric fronts will maintain unstable weather conditions in most of Kazakhstan on April 8, bringing rain and thunderstorms, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    weather, rain
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Qazinform

    According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, heavy rainfall is expected at times in the mountainous districts of the southern regions, while the northern parts of the country can brace for overnight precipitation (rain and snow).

    Only eastern Kazakhstan will see dry weather due to a high-pressure ridge.

    Patchy fog and high winds are forecast across the country. In addition, southern regions face the risk of hail and squalls.

    Forecasters also issued high fire danger warnings for several regions, including the Kyzylorda (east), Turkistan (west, north, center, and mountainous areas), Zhambyl (northwest and west), Zhetysu (north, south, and center), and Almaty (north and south) regions. High fire alerts also remain in effect for the southern reaches of both the Karaganda and Abai regions.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Regions rains Snow Hail Wind
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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