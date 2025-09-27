United States to revoke visa of Colombian leader Petro after UN protest speech

In a post on the social platform X, the Department accused Petro of making “reckless and incendiary” statements. According to the Department of State, Petro urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incited violence during his address to pro-Palestinian protesters.

Footage circulating on social media shows Petro speaking to the crowd and calling for the creation of a multinational force to enforce international justice and to “liberate Palestine.” In an unofficial translation, he told U.S. soldiers not to follow orders from President Donald Trump and instead to “obey the orders of humanity.”

Petro later responded on X after returning to Colombia. He wrote that upon arriving in Bogotá, he discovered that his U.S. visa had been revoked and accused Washington of breaking the immunity rules that protect heads of state attending the UN General Assembly. According to Petro, presidents have total immunity when participating in the Assembly, and the United States “cannot influence the opinion of the UN.” He added that the decision to revoke his visa, along with the reported refusal of entry to the Palestinian Authority, shows that the U.S. government “no longer complies with international law.” He also questioned whether the United Nations headquarters should remain in New York.

Earlier this week, Petro used his speech at the UN General Assembly to sharply criticize Donald Trump and Israel’s actions in Gaza. He also joined pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the UN building to voice support for Palestine.

Petro, who became Colombia’s president in 2022, has been a vocal critic of Israel’s military operations in Gaza and a supporter of Palestinian statehood.