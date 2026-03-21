United States, Israel strike Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility

Iran’s atomic energy organization said the Natanz enrichment complex, including the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility, was targeted earlier in the day. Authorities stated that monitoring systems detected no release of radioactive materials and confirmed that surrounding areas remain safe.

Natanz, located about 220 km southeast of Tehran, is one of Iran’s key uranium enrichment sites. The facility had previously sustained damage during earlier rounds of hostilities in 2025.

International oversight bodies have also been informed. The UN nuclear watchdog reported no increase in off-site radiation levels and said it is continuing to assess the situation. Its head reiterated calls for restraint to reduce the risk of a nuclear-related incident.

The developments come amid ongoing tensions, with Washington stating that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remains a central objective. Iranian officials have indicated that the country possesses a stockpile of highly enriched uranium, though its intended use remains disputed.

According to U.S. Central Command, thousands of targets across Iran have been struck since the escalation began, with officials saying Iran’s military capacity is weakening.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the participants of a consultative meeting in Riyadh called on Iran to immediately cease its aggression.