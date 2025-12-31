Unique eco-New Year tree with Kazakh ornaments unveiled in Astana

The initiative, first introduced in 2020 and warmly received by residents, returned this year in an updated format at the request of the public.

According to the organizers, the initiative is aimed at adapting national values to modern urban space.

Photo credit: Astana akimat

“It was important not just to repeat the idea but to enrich it with new content. This year, the project was inspired by the Year of Working Professions and the Year of the Horse, a symbol of respect for labor, movement, strength, and living connection with traditions. All textile ornaments were handmade by citizens — from children to the elderly,” said organizer Rakhima Mukusheva.

Photo credit: Astana akimat

More than 50 volunteers from three generations, grandmothers, mothers, daughters, and grandchildren took part in creating over 100 ornaments in just two days, filling a symbolic “chest of kindness.”

The eco-tree has become a centerpiece of the city’s festive landscape, delighting residents and visitors alike. The project emphasizes the value of labor, craftsmanship, and professions passed down through generations, while showing how handicrafts can serve as a foundation for cultural initiatives and the creative economy.

Earlier, it was reported that more than 40 New Year trees were lit simultaneously across six districts of Astana.