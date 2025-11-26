UNICEF hails Kazakhstan as model for child rights protection

Erlan Karin noted that issues of child protection and safety are a priority of Kazakhstan's state policy and remain in the constant focus of the Head of State.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan has built strong legislative and institutional foundations in child protection.

The Law on Ensuring Women's Rights and Children's Safety is now in force. It introduces liability for bullying and establishes stricter penalties for all types of violence. As a result of the measures taken, particularly grave crimes against children are down by a stable 30%, while sexual offenses against minors decreased by 12.5%.

Additionally, amendments were made to seven laws covering various aspects of child protection, including support infrastructure for families, housing provision, and measures to prevent violence and suicide. Efforts to enhance the system are ongoing.

The unified educational program "Adal Azamat" (Honest Citizen) is currently being implemented, while the comprehensive program "Qazaqstan Balalary" (Children of Kazakhstan) is undergoing coordination with relevant government agencies.

Concurrently, authorities are further strengthening the child rights protection system at the regional level by creating child rights departments and increasing the staff of guardianship bodies.

Regina De Dominicis highly praised Kazakhstan's actions in this field. She emphasized that Kazakhstan sets an example in the child rights protection not only for countries in the region but also for several European states.

She added that Kazakhstan has achieved significant results in specific areas of the MICS 2024 (Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey) program implemented by UNICEF.

The Regional Director applauded the specific child protection mechanisms introduced in Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to recommend this experience to other countries. According to her, the positive results in child protection were made possible thanks to the Head of State's reforms.

Concluding the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to deeper cooperation and implementation of joint initiatives in the interests of future generations.

As Qazinform reported on November 8, State Counselor Erlan Karin chaired a meeting on child safety.