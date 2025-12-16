UNESCO Director-General reaffirms readiness to maintain cooperation with Kazakhstan
14:45, 16 December 2025
UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany on Tuesday expressed gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan for the latter’s congratulations on his election to the high-ranking post, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In a letter addressed to the Kazakh President, UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany said he is committed to implementing the key priorities of the Organization in the education, science, culture, communication, and information spheres.
Khaled El-Enany also reaffirmed his readiness to maintain close cooperation with Kazakhstan to promote common values.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President Tokayev congratulates José Antonio Kast on his election as the President of Chile.