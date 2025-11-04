UNESCO designates Dec. 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day

In Uzbekistan’s historical city of Samarkand, the draft resolution on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposal to designate Dec. 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day was discussed and approved during UNESCO’s 43rd General Conference, which began on Oct. 30 with more than 5,000 participants from 194 countries. It will continue until Nov. 13.

“To all the Turkic states, namely Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan that have come together as joint submitters under the auspices of UNESCO to cherish, celebrate and promote our language family. We also sincerely thank all 26 co-sponsoring member states, including the brotherly country Turkmenistan for their valuable support during the Executive Board,” said Gulnur Aybet, Türkiye’s permanent representative to UNESCO Gulnur Aybet said.

Aybet highlighted that languages are not only tools of communication but also the soul of civilizations, carrying collective memory, wisdom and identity across generations.

She added that Turkic languages are spoken by more than 200 million people across a vast geography, represent a rich cultural tapestry woven through centuries of shared history and values.

“Importantly, Dec. 15 marks the decryption of the Orkhon Inscriptions, one of the oldest written documents in Turkic language dating back to the 8th century. It is a historic day symbolizing the shared cultural and artistic riches of Turkic civilizations, fostering cultural rapprochement and dialogue among peoples,” the envoy said.

“By recognizing the World Turkic Language Family Day, UNESCO once again reaffirms on this occasion the enduring commitment to multilingualism, cultural diversity and dialogue among peoples,” she added.

As stated previously, State Counselor Karin highlighted President Tokayev’s new initiatives at UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand.