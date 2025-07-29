UN welcomes ceasefire agreement between Cambodia, Thailand

In a statement attributed to Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Guterres urged both countries to fully respect the agreement and create a conducive environment to address outstanding issues and achieve lasting peace.

He reaffirmed the United Nations' readiness to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region.

As reported previosuly, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire in an effort to resolve deadly border clashes.