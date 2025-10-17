UN Tourism names North Azraq among world’s best tourism villages for 2025

According to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Friday, this achievement reflects the exceptional natural, cultural, and touristic qualities of North Azraq, which showcase Jordan’s authentic identity and highlight the country’s environmental and civilizational diversity.



Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazin said that the inclusion of North Azraq among the world’s best tourism villages represents a national achievement that underscores Jordan’s leadership in sustainable tourism.



He emphasized that it also demonstrates the success of ongoing efforts to develop tourism villages and empower local communities.



"This recognition of North Azraq is the result of joint cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the New Azraq Municipality, the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, the Jordan Tourism Board, the Department of Antiquities, and the local community," Hijazin added. "The ministry will continue supporting rural initiatives that create job opportunities and stimulate the local economy."



The ministry’s statement described the award as "an important step toward achieving the goals of the Economic Modernization Vision in the tourism sector, by enhancing competitiveness and reinforcing Jordan’s position as a global tourism destination."



Villages nominated under the UN Tourism initiative undergo a comprehensive evaluation based on various areas and criteria reflecting sustainable tourism development principles. North Azraq successfully met all these requirements, qualifying it to be listed among the world’s best tourism villages for 2025.



It is worth noting that Al-Salt village in southern Tafileh Governorate was selected among the best tourism villages in 2023, while Umm Qais in Irbid Governorate earned the same distinction in 2022. These repeated recognitions underscore Jordan’s continued excellence on the global tourism map and its ongoing commitment to sustainable tourism and inclusive rural development.



Located about 120 kilometers northeast of Amman and 90 kilometers from Zarqa, Azraq is a basaltic region shaped by ancient volcanic activity. It is home to several significant historical landmarks, including Qasr Amra, one of the finest examples of early Islamic art; Azraq Castle, which has been in use since the late third century AD and played a role during the Great Arab Revolt; and Qasr al-Kharana, notable for its stones engraved with Greek inscriptions from earlier Roman or Byzantine structures.



Azraq is also famous for its natural reserves, such as the Azraq Wetland Reserve, which protects the oasis and endangered fish species; the Shaumari Wildlife Reserve, known for breeding rare animals; and the Dahik Reserve, featuring unique geological formations.

North Azraq serves as the heart of the Azraq Basin and Oasis, housing the historic Azraq Castle. It has hosted the Azraq International Festival since 1993 and features the Azraq Development and Tourism Project, established as a royal initiative in 2008 at the center of the oasis.

Earlier, it was reported that global tourism will recover to pre-pandemic levels by year end.