UN to support training water management professionals for Central Asia

The conference was attended by well-known international experts, representatives of the Ministry of Ecology of Uzbekistan, deputies and experts of the United Nations Development Programme office.

According to UN studies, the volume of water in the Syr Darya and Amu Darya rivers may decrease by 15% in the coming years. Accordingly, this will have a negative impact on the economic development of Central Asian countries. Due to water shortages, the gross domestic product of the region may decrease by 11%.

Experts suggest strengthening cooperation in the region and developing water diplomacy as a solution to the problem. According to experts, it is necessary to adopt an effective strategy with the consideration of the interests of all parties.

UN experts noted the importance of training professionals in water management sector and proposed to support the plan to train personnel for Central Asian countries and upgrade their skills.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan signed protocol on shared operation of Bahri Tochik Water Reservoir