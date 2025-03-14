UN Secretary-General welcomes historic border agreement between Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan

“The Secretary-General warmly welcomes the signing of the Treaty on the State Border by the Presidents of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan on 13 March 2025 in Bishkek.

He congratulates the two countries on this historic achievement and commends their leadership, determination and political will to bring the decades-long negotiation process to a successful conclusion.

The Secretary-General looks forward to a sustained constructive engagement between the two countries towards fostering mutual trust, good-neighbourly relations and a peaceful future for their people and the broader region,” the statement reads.

As it was reported, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed the Agreement on State Border on March 13. The document was signed by the Kyrgyz and Tajik leaders – Sadyr Zhaparov and Emomali Rahmon - as part of the latter’s state visit to Bishkek.