UN Sec Gen welcomes new global AI governance bodies within Organization

"The Secretary-General warmly welcomes the General Assembly's decision to establish two new mechanisms within the United Nations to promote international cooperation on the governance of artificial intelligence (AI)," according to a statement by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The two new initiatives, the UN Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance, were described as "a significant step forward in global efforts to harness the benefits of artificial intelligence while addressing its risks."

The statement said that "the Global Dialogue on AI Governance will provide an inclusive platform within the United Nations for states and stakeholders to discuss the critical issues concerning AI facing humanity today."

"The Scientific Panel on AI will serve as a crucial bridge between cutting-edge AI research and policymaking. By providing rigorous, independent scientific assessments, it will help the international community to anticipate emerging challenges and make informed decisions about how we govern this transformative technology."

Dujarric added that Guterres will "shortly be launching an open call for nominations for the Scientific Panel," which will present annual reports at the Global Dialogue on AI Governance in Geneva in 2026 and New York in 2027.

Guterres also “calls on all stakeholders to support this historic initiative and contribute to building a future where artificial intelligence serves the common good of all humanity," it added.

