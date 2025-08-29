UN Sec Gen renews call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

"Gaza is piled with rubble, piled with bodies, and piled with examples of what may be serious violations of international law,” Guterres said Thursday.

“The levels of death and destruction in Gaza are without parallel in recent times. Famine is no longer a looming possibility -- it is a present-day catastrophe. People are dying from hunger. Families are being torn apart by displacement and despair," he added.

He called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire and the release of all Israeli captives.

Earlier it was reported that Israeli army approved "main framework" of Gaza attack plan.