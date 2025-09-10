UN Sec Gen calls for investigation in Nepal after deadly protests
11:48, 10 September 2025
UN Secretary General António Guterres called for a thorough investigation and restraint after the protests in Nepal which led to death of people and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign, Kazinform News Agency reports.
"I'm closely following the situation in Nepal & I'm deeply saddened by the loss of life," Guterres posted on X.
"I urge a thorough investigation, restraint to avoid further escalation of violence & dialogue towards forging a constructive path forward," he said.
He called on the authorities to “comply with human rights law.”
He also highlighted that “protests must take place in a peaceful manner, respecting life and authority.”