UN report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions

The report, issued by Pedro Arrojo-Agudo is the Special Rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, stressed the urgent need for effective international strategies to manage water resources and address the shortage of clean water, particularly among poor and marginalised communities. He urged the adoption of a human rights-based approach in tackling the crisis.

Arrojo-Agudo emphasised that the current water crisis should not be regarded merely as an issue of scarcity solvable through technological solutions alone. He explained that billions of people are not simply individuals lacking access to water in their neighborhoods, but rather poor and marginalised groups who live near rivers or above polluted groundwater reserves.

Recall that Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on water and energy balance until 2026.