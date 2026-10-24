UN Day: How an exhibition in Astana tells stories of change

The name GLOCAL combines the words “global” and “local.” The exhibition shows how international goals become part of everyday life. For one person, that means the chance to learn a profession. For another, it means protecting women from violence or sharing family responsibilities differently.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

Passing help on

In 2024, Zeenat graduated in Information Technology from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. A government scholarship supported her studies. Kazakhstan provided it as part of its commitments at the Global Refugee Forum.

Photo credit: UN / Ralina Jakisheva

Today, Zeenat coordinates fundraising at the Kazakhstan Red Crescent. Its Direct Dialogue program helps provide regular humanitarian support. She trains staff, works with donors and partners, and keeps donation records.

“I had the chance to study, work and grow. Now I can help others support people in need.”

Another exhibition participant, Armin Talebi, followed a similar path. He also arrived in Kazakhstan from Afghanistan as a child. Two decades later, he is studying plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Photo credit: UN / Ralina Jakisheva

He wants to help people recover their health and return to everyday life. The DAFI scholarship program supports his education. It is backed by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Armin has also contributed to the UN Youth Advisory Board and advocates for refugee inclusion.

His portrait carries the words “Together for Inclusion.” He explains that his profession helps him feel safe and part of society.

One button

For Aruzhan Mede, working on safety began with a specific problem. Women facing domestic violence needed a way to call for help quickly.

Photo credit: UN / Ralina Jakisheva

Her startup, AMAN, initially offered an emergency alert activated with one press of a button. The team later expanded the project. AMAN now uses artificial intelligence to identify potentially dangerous situations. The system works with security cameras in schools, workplaces and other public spaces.

Aruzhan trained through UN Women’s entrepreneurship program. She studied investment, sales and ways to enter new markets.

In 2026, she presented AMAN to international investors at GITEX AI EUROPE in Berlin. She now also helps other women turn their ideas into businesses.

“Every woman, every child, every person has the right to feel safe.”

These stories connect international programs with decisions people make every day.

Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev discussed that connection at the exhibition’s opening.

“The theme of today’s exhibition underscores the importance of connecting this global agenda with national priorities and actions in our regions, cities, and rural communities,” he said.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

Equality begins at home

In another portrait, Didar Smagulov holds a smiling child in his arms. He is a lawyer, head of the Adildik Zholy Public Association and father of three.

Photo credit: UN / Ralina Jakisheva

His story focuses on men’s participation in family life. As a United Nations Population Fund trainer, Didar works on responsible fatherhood. He helps civil society organizations promote shared household responsibilities and equal partnerships between spouses.

He follows the same principle in his own family: parents share responsibility equally. In the exhibition text, Didar connects this with children’s futures. What they see at home today will shape the families they build themselves.

For 17-year-old Konstantin Tsoy, equality also begins with someone close to him. He wants his younger sister to know her rights and freely choose her future.

Photo credit: UN / Ralina Jakisheva

At fourteen, Konstantin joined the Y-PEER youth network in Kyzylorda. The United Nations Population Fund supports the network. He now helps coordinate volunteers across 18 cities in Kazakhstan.

They teach their peers about reproductive health, rights and gender equality. For Konstantin, the network has become a community where young people support one another.

“Y-PEER showed me that being young, or coming from a small city, should never stop me from taking responsibility and changing society.”

At the opening, UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Sarangoo Radnaragchaa discussed growing inequality and other shared challenges.

“These challenges know no borders, they affect us all and they remind us of a simple truth, no country can address them alone,” she said.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

For the exhibition’s participants, this shared work continues beyond the museum. Zeenat raises donations. Armin studies surgery. Aruzhan develops her safety system. Didar raises his children, while Konstantin works with his peers. Each of their stories is still unfolding.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/ Kazinform

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 63-year-old Danna from Kazakhstan and 17-year-old Venera from Kyrgyzstan. They help people in need, join environmental activities and encourage others to volunteer.