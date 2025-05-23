UN Chief calls for radical shift in humanity’s relationship with nature

Guterres emphasized that biodiversity is the foundation of all life and a cornerstone of sustainable development. However, he noted, humanity is rapidly eroding this natural wealth.

“Yet humanity is destroying biodiversity at lightning pace — the result of pollution, climate crisis, ecosystem destruction and, ultimately, short-term interests fuelling the unsustainable use of our natural world,” said the UN chief.

He stressed that no country, regardless of its wealth or power, can tackle this crisis alone. Moreover, the prosperity of any nation is impossible without the ecological richness that underpins life on Earth.

Alarming statistics

One million species are currently at risk of extinction, while 75% of land ecosystems and two-thirds of marine environments have been significantly altered by human activity. If current trends persist, progress towards achieving eight of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals could be severely undermined.

The solution, according to the UN, lies in the swift implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, a landmark agreement adopted to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

The framework sets out 23 targets for the next five years and five long-term goals through 2050. These include restoring at least 20% of degraded ecosystems, reducing the spread of invasive alien species by 50%, and ensuring the active participation of Indigenous Peoples, local communities, women, and youth in conservation efforts.

Nature as the foundation of survival

Biodiversity is directly linked to food security, livelihoods, public health, and climate resilience. Around three billion people rely on fish for 20% of their animal protein intake, while 80% of rural populations in developing countries depend on plant-based medicines.

The destruction of natural habitats also increases the risk of zoonotic disease transmission, making biodiversity preservation a critical element of global health.

“Living in harmony with nature and sustainable development is humanity’s path to a better world for us all. Together, let’s take it,” notes Guterres.

The International Day for Biological Diversity was officially established by the UN in 2000 and is observed on May 22 — the date the Convention on Biological Diversity was adopted in 1992. The day aims to raise understanding and awareness of biodiversity conservation challenges.

