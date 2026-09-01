UN approves Tajikistan’s landmark initiative to secure AI future

The adoption of this resolution represents a continuation of the consistent efforts of the Republic of Tajikistan and the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon in advancing the international agenda on artificial intelligence and the responsible use of new technologies. The initiative builds upon Tajikistan’s earlier proposals, including the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly entitled “The role of artificial intelligence in creating new opportunities for sustainable development in Central Asia.”

The choice of 31 August as the date of the International Day carries historical significance. On this day in 1955, the Dartmouth Summer Research Project on Artificial Intelligence was proposed — a landmark scientific initiative widely associated with the emergence of artificial intelligence as a distinct field of research and with the introduction of the term “artificial intelligence.”

The proclamation of the International Day creates an annual global platform to raise international attention to the development, deployment and governance of safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence, as well as to promote international cooperation and the exchange of best practices in this field.

The resolution invites United Nations agencies, programmes and funds, including the International Telecommunication Union, the United Nations Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies, the United Nations Technology Bank for the Least Developed Countries and UNESCO, to support Member States in developing artificial intelligence capacity‑building programmes and to contribute to the annual observance of the International Day.

The adoption of the resolution represents a significant contribution by the Republic of Tajikistan to shaping the global dialogue on artificial intelligence and reaffirms the country’s commitment to advancing international cooperation towards the development and application of AI in support of sustainable development and for the benefit of all humanity.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and the United Nations University had signed the memorandum of understanding.