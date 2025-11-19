UN adopts Mongolia’s resolution on rural women

A total of 3.5 billion people, or 43 percent of the global population, reside in rural or remote areas, and half of them, or 1.7 billion, are women and girls. Despite this, according to recent reports and studies, progress on gender-related global goals and programs, such as Sustainable Development Goal 5, is slow and insufficient.

For instance, the report marking the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action highlights that rural women are disproportionately affected by poverty, have limited access to social protection and public services, including infrastructure, education, and healthcare, face restricted employment and income-earning opportunities, and shoulder a heavy burden of unpaid domestic and care work. Their livelihoods are also highly vulnerable to environmental degradation and climate change.

Therefore, Mongolia’s delegates incorporated language in the updated resolution urging governments, NGOs, and all stakeholders to create all necessary conditions to improve the lives of women and girls living in rural, remote, and island areas, especially during ongoing challenges such as economic, financial, food, and nutrition crises, technological transitions, and climate change. The resolution also calls for ensuring their equal and meaningful participation in decision-making processes.

Mongolia’s resolution, “Improving the Situation of Rural Women and Girls,” received broad support from UN member states, with 98 countries from all regions joining as co-sponsors.

