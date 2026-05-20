Ulaanbaatar to hold 15th Asian Tourism Forum

The forum will focus on key issues facing Asia’s tourism industry, including development trends, service management, marketing, and sustainability. The forum is expected to help enhance the international reputation of the country’s tourism sector, strengthen the link between research and practice, expand international cooperation, and create new opportunities for investment, joint projects, training, and marketing.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

The three-day event will draw the participation of over 100 selected speakers and researchers from 22 countries, including Mongolia, South Korea, Australia, China, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, the United States, and Germany.

The forum is jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth, the Capital City Tourism Department, and the Mongolia Tourism Organization, with support from the Tourism Education Development Society and affiliated tourism associations.