Traffic restrictions were in place from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM across major central areas. This includes the main corridor from the western four intersection to the eastern four intersection, the Peace Bridge's northern intersection, and streets surrounding the State Palace, major museums, and universities (NUM, MUST, and MNUE).

In addition to regular vehicles, electric scooters, mopeds, Surrons, and electric bicycles were also prohibited within the restricted zone. Marking its 14th year, the temporary traffic adjustments have altered the routes of 448 public transport vehicles across 43 different lines.

After sunset, Ulaanbaatar hosted its first-ever Night Marathon this evening. In connection with this event, the routes of 24 public transport vehicles on lines Ч:65, Ч:80, and Ч:32Б were modified starting from 5:00 PM.

Major markets and shopping centers were operating normally throughout the day. The closure of roads aims to provide residents with a quiet, pollution-free environment to walk, run, and enjoy the day peacefully.

Earlier, it was reported that a hotel in Tokyo had found an unusual use for suitcases left behind by guests, repurposing them as planters for vegetables and herbs in its rooftop garden as part of a sustainability initiative.