Ukraine’s new ambassador to Kazakhstan presents copy of credentials

During the event, Konuspayev offered his congratulations to Ambassador Viktor Mayko on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activity, expressing confidence that Mayko will make a contribution to enhance cooperation between the two nations.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for developing Kazakh-Ukrainian cooperation in political, trade-economic, transport, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as the schedule of events for the present year and issues regional and international issues.

The Kazakhstani side expressed its interest in a quick resolution of the situation around Ukraine through a political and diplomatic way in accordance with the UN Charter and the underlying principles and norms of international law.

In turn, Ukraine’s ambassador thanked for the warm welcome and stressed his readiness to do his utmost effort to progressively develop multifaceted cooperation between the nations built on friendship and mutual understanding.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine appointed a new ambassador to Kazakhstan.