UK writers introduce ‘Human Authored’ label

Authors can register their books through the scheme and display a “Human Authored” logo on the back cover, showing that the work reflects original human skill, effort and imagination. The logo can also be used in digital listings, allowing readers to search a database of verified works before purchase or borrowing. Initially, the scheme is free and available to SoA members, with plans to expand to non-members and illustrated works in the future.

Anna Ganley, Chief Executive of the Society of Authors, said the labelling scheme is an important measure to protect and promote human creativity. She noted that in a recent survey, 82% of author members expressed interest in a “Human Authored” certification.

The scheme follows a wave of protests against AI copyright practices, including the March 10 publication of Don’t Steal This Book, an empty volume co-signed by nearly 10,000 authors. The protest aimed to spotlight the risks of unlicensed AI training on copyrighted works and urge the government to maintain strong protections for creators.

Generative AI has already affected earnings for many authors. Surveys by the SoA report that 57% of authors say their career is no longer sustainable. 86% of authors say AI has reduced their income, while 26% of illustrators and 36% of literary translators report cancelled or redirected commissions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) had banned generative AI from the Nebula Awards.