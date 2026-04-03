UK records 1,504 heat-related deaths last summer

The deaths occurred across five extreme heat periods that triggered official alerts. While the figure was lower than projected (3,039 expected), it was higher than the 1,311 deaths in 2024, but below the 2,295 in 2023 and 2,985 in 2022.

Older adults were most at risk. Those aged 85+ recorded the highest mortality with 364 deaths per million, followed by people aged 75–84 with 116 deaths per million.

UKHSA noted that national and local measures, including the Adverse Weather and Health Plan and heat alerts, may have helped reduce mortality, though direct causality is difficult to establish.

Agostinho Sousa, head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, emphasized that the link between hot weather and mortality “remains clear,” with older adults and those with health conditions facing the greatest danger.

To note, report showed 23% rise in heat-related deaths since 1990s