UK Parliament sets up APPG on cooperation with Central Asia

The inaugual meeting of the APPG was hosted on July 14.

APPGs are an important mechanism of parliamentary diplomacy in the United Kingdom. They contribute to strengthening international engagement, fostering cross-party dialogue, and sustaining interest in foreign policy matters at the parliamentary level. While such groups do not directly participate in the formulation of foreign policy strategy, their activities influence the development of approaches and priorities in the UK's relations with individual countries and regions.

The Group is chaired by Labour MP Pam Cox and comprises representatives from across the political spectrum in both Houses of the UK Parliament, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry says.

The formation of the APPG reflects growing interest among British parliamentarians in Central Asia – a region with a rich history, dynamic development, and significant potential for mutually beneficial cooperation. In this context, Kazakhstan stands out as the UK’s key strategic partner in Central Asia, having become the only country in the region to sign, in April last year, a landmark Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which encompasses a broad range of areas for collaboration.

During the inaugural meeting, participants discussed the Group’s future priorities, including the development of political and inter-parliamentary dialogue, the promotion of trade, economic and investment ties, and cooperation in areas such as energy, education, climate change mitigation, resilient supply chains, transport connectivity, humanitarian and cultural exchange, as well as thematic briefings.

The establishment of the cooperation group marks a significant step in institutionalising parliamentary dialogue between the United Kingdom and the countries of Central Asia. It creates a new platform for constructive exchange of views and initiatives, highlighting the importance of intensifying dialogue with a region of strategic relevance in the context of global resilience, energy security, and the expansion of economic ties.