UK net migration drops to 204,000 in June 2025
10:51, 28 November 2025
The Office for National Statistics said that net migration to the UK fell by two-thirds in the year to June to 204,000, after sharp falls in arrivals combined with a slight rise in the number of people leaving the country, WAM reports.
Net migration peaked at 906,000 in the year to June 2023. There was a net outflow of both EU and UK citizens in the 12 months to June 2025, with a majority of the UK citizens leaving under the age of 35.
As stated previously, U.S. immigration agency to reexamine green card holders from 19 "countries of concern".