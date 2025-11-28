EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    UK net migration drops to 204,000 in June 2025

    10:51, 28 November 2025

    The Office for National Statistics said that net migration to the UK fell by two-thirds in the year to June to 204,000, after sharp falls in arrivals combined with a slight rise in the number of people leaving the country, WAM reports. 

    UK net migration drops to 204,000 in June 2025
    Photo credit: WAM

    Net migration peaked at 906,000 in the year to June 2023. There was a net outflow of both EU and UK citizens in the 12 months to June 2025, with a majority of the UK citizens leaving under the age of 35.

    As stated previously, U.S. immigration agency to reexamine green card holders from 19 "countries of concern".

    UK Migration Statistics Demography EU population Society
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All