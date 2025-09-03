UK moves to kick energy drinks out of kids’ hands

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, around 100,000 children in the UK consume at least one high-caffeine energy drink daily, with research showing links to disrupted sleep, anxiety, poor concentration, and obesity. Current labelling already warns that such drinks are “not recommended for children,” but under the new proposals, sales would be made illegal across all retailers, including shops, restaurants, cafes, vending machines and online.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting stressed the urgent need for action:

"How can we expect children to do well at school if they have the equivalent of four cans of cola in their system on a daily basis? Energy drinks might seem harmless, but the sleep, concentration and wellbeing of today’s kids are all being impacted, while high sugar versions damage their teeth and contribute to obesity."

The initiative forms part of the government’s wider “Plan for Change,” which aims to shift from treatment to prevention and improve long-term public health outcomes. Officials estimate the ban could prevent obesity in up to 40,000 children and deliver health benefits worth tens of millions of pounds, including savings for the NHS.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson linked the move to improving classroom behaviour:

"This government inherited a scourge of poor classroom behaviour that undermines the learning of too many children – partly driven by the harmful effects of caffeine loaded drinks – and today’s announcement is another step forward in addressing that legacy."

The consultation, launched on 2 September, will run for 12 weeks and seek input from health experts, educators, retailers, manufacturers, enforcement authorities, and the public.

Many major retailers already restrict sales voluntarily, but smaller convenience stores continue to sell energy drinks to children, prompting calls for a consistent nationwide approach.

The proposals have received broad backing from parents, teachers, public health experts and campaign groups. Professor Amelia Lake of Teesside University said research shows energy drinks have “no place” in children’s diets, while the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health described a ban as “the next logical step” in improving children’s health.

If approved, the ban will cover all drinks containing more than 150 mg of caffeine per litre. It will not apply to lower-caffeine soft drinks, tea, or coffee.

Earlier, since January 2025, Kazakhstan has banned the sale of energy drinks to individuals under the age of 21.