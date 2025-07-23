UK government to use AI to estimate the age of underage asylum seekers

The Secretary of State for Immigration, Angela Eagle, explained that the system uses facial analysis to provide a “rapid and known degree of accuracy” estimate in cases where the age is unknown or disputed.

"It's the most cost-effective option to pursue," Eagle said, adding: "In situations where operators involved in the age verification process are unsure whether a person is over or under 18, or don't accept the stated age, facial age estimation offers a potentially quick and easy way to compare their own judgments with the technology's estimates."

The pilot project, launched this year, aims for official integration next year.

Earlier, it was reported that researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a new framework that enables large language models (LLMs) not just to use the data, but to actively adapt and learn from it while working.