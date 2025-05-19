UK, EU reach landmark agreement on food, fishing ahead of London summit

The deal, finalized just hours before a high-level summit in London, comes as Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosts European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other senior EU officials.

The summit is intended to "reset" relations between the two sides, more than five years after the UK formally exited the EU on Jan. 31, 2020.

The agreement grants EU access to British fishing waters until the end of June 2038—an extension of 12 years, British media reported, citing EU sources.

In return, Brussels has agreed to an indefinite deal on simplifying checks for sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) goods, which include food, animals, and other agricultural products.

Previously, EU negotiators had sought to link the duration of SPS arrangements to fishing rights—a demand reportedly dropped during the final hours of negotiation.

This breakthrough allowed both sides to move forward on a mutually beneficial agreement, though the terms are expected to draw criticism from some UK political quarters.

The extended fishing rights are likely to provoke backlash from the Conservative Party and Reform UK, both of which have historically demanded greater UK control over its coastal waters.

While the deal addresses key trade and regulatory issues, not all aspects of UK-EU relations have been settled.

One sticking point that remains unresolved is the framework for a mutual youth mobility scheme.

Disagreements persist over the UK’s proposal to cap the number of EU citizens eligible to take part—an approach the EU strongly opposes.

