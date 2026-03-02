UK allows U.S. to use British bases to counter Iranian missile threat

Prime Minister Starmer said London had previously refused American requests connected with the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and confirmed that Britain remains outside those operations. However, he said the government agreed to a narrower request to help prevent further missile launches.

“We have taken the decision to accept this request to prevent Iran firing missiles across the region, killing innocent civilians, putting British lives at risk and hitting countries that have not been involved,” he said.

My update on the situation in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/DvsOVcTDMy — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 1, 2026

The prime minister warned that Iran has launched sustained attacks in recent days against several countries in the Gulf region, striking airports and hotels where British citizens were staying. He said at least 200,000 British nationals are currently in the region, including residents, tourists and people in transit.

“This is clearly a dangerous situation,” Starmer said. “I ask all our people in the region to please register your presence and follow Foreign Office travel advice.”

He also said Iranian attacks had put British military personnel at risk. One missile strike recently hit a military base in Bahrain and narrowly missed British personnel stationed there.

Starmer said the government’s original decision not to join the strikes on Iran had been deliberate because Britain believes a negotiated settlement remains the best way forward. He said such a settlement should involve Iran abandoning any ambition to develop nuclear weapons.

But he added that Iranian actions had escalated despite that position. “Iran is striking British interests nonetheless and putting British people at huge risk along with our allies across the region,” he said.

British jets are already participating in coordinated defensive operations and have successfully intercepted Iranian strikes, according to the prime minister. He said Gulf partners had asked Britain to do more to help defend them.

Starmer argued that destroying missiles before they are launched is the most effective way to stop the threat. Allowing the United States to use British bases, he said, would help target missile storage sites or launchers used for attacks.

“The basis of our decision is the collective self-defence of long-standing friends and allies and protecting British lives,” he said, adding that the government believes the move is consistent with international law.

At the same time, he emphasized that Britain would not take part in offensive military operations. “We were not involved in the initial strikes on Iran and we will not join offensive action now,” he said, recalling lessons from the Iraq War.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the UAE announced the closure of its Embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with all members of its diplomatic mission.