UEFA crowns Guler Revelation of the Season, Kvaratskhelia Best Player

UEFA announced the honors on Sunday following the conclusion of the Champions League season.

Guler, who plays for Real Madrid, earned the breakthrough accolade after delivering a series of impressive performances throughout the tournament. The 20-year-old Turkish international emerged as one of the competition’s brightest young talents, further establishing himself among Europe’s most promising stars.

Kvaratskhelia, meanwhile, was recognized as the Champions League’s Player of the Season after playing a pivotal role in Paris Saint-Germain’s successful title-winning campaign.

UEFA’s Technical Observer Group also revealed its Team of the Season, featuring standout performers from Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

The selected lineup included goalkeeper David Raya; defenders Nuno Mendes, Gabriel, Marquinhos and Marcos Llorente; midfielders Vitinha and Declan Rice; and forwards Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Harry Kane.

As it was reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Temirlan Anarbekov was named among the best goalkeepers in the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League, according to a ranking published by Transfermarkt.