UAE’s Ducab unveils next-generation nuclear power cables with 120-year lifespan

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2025, Mellagui,revealed Ducab’s leadership as one of the few companies worldwide capable of developing specialised nuclear power cables. He noted that the company is currently producing a new generation of nuclear energy cables designed for an operational lifespan of up to 120 years—double the current standard of 60 years. This breakthrough, he noted, underscores international confidence in Ducab’s products, which, he said, have already supplied the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and similar projects in South Korea.

Mellagui stressed that Ducab is enhancing its production capabilities to meet growing global demand. He explained that the strategic acquisition of the National Cables Factory in Oman will boost annual output by approximately 20,000 tonnes.

This expansion, along with Ducab’s six manufacturing facilities in the UAE, provides a robust logistical platform to strengthen exports—currently reaching 75 countries—and particularly to support emerging African markets, he added.

Earlier, it was revealed that Microsoft’s was planning to invest $15.2 billion to accelerate AI innovation, drive digital growth in the UAE.