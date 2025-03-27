UAE unveils new 100-dirham banknote featuring sustainable design

According to Sada El-Balad, this release is part of the third issuance of the UAE’s national currency, aligning with the nation’s commitment to sustainability and its ambitious development vision.



The new banknote maintains the red colour gradients of the existing design for ease of recognition but incorporates advanced printing techniques, including intaglio, embossed, and surface printing.



Made from polymer, the new banknote offers twice the durability of traditional paper currency, supporting sustainability goals with its longer lifespan and reduced environmental impact, the source claims.



The new 100-dirham banknote will circulate alongside the existing version starting from 24 March 2025.



Earlier, it was reported that the National Bank of Kazakhstan had hosted the exhibition featuring tenge banknotes, collection and investment coins, which marks 31 years since the introduction of the Kazakh national currency – tenge in November 2024.