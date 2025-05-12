UAE to plant over 4 mln coral fragments in emirate’s waters

This will cover an area estimated to be more than 900 hectares, making it the largest coral rehabilitation project in the world.

EAD’s coral rehabilitation project had successfully reached the target of one million colonies whereby restoration took place in eight different sites, covering over 300 hectares. This has led to an increase in Abu Dhabi’s coral coverage as the restored coral areas have seen over 95 percent success rate.

The restored sites are already showing signs of recovery, as life is starting to form around them, with more than 50 percent increase in fish biomass and diversity. Furthermore, exceptionally and atypical of corals, those in the nursery and across restored areas continued to grow even during the summer, which indicates their ability and high resistance to withstand severe climatic conditions.

The scope of the coral restoration project included the development of coral nurseries that help mitigate the adverse impact of both natural and anthropogenic pressures on coral reefs arising from coastal development and climate change, including the immediate threat of rising seawater temperatures.

The first phase of the project included an evaluation, which highlighted resilient reefs and potential donor sites, and identified nursery sites to ensure a protected growth environment. This is based on different criteria such as water quality, currents, depth, and temperature.

This was followed by the establishment of several underwater nurseries to nurture and grow corals collected from suitable reefs, with a production capacity of up to one million coral colonies. In the second phase, the nursery stock was harvested and transported to various sites for rehabilitation and to restore the integrated coral ecosystem. The third phase includes the completion of nursery stock harvesting and site restoration through coral translocation to degraded areas.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “Following the successful outcomes of the coral restoration project so far, with us planting one million coral colonies, the EAD bi is now even more committed to continuing and expanding the Coral Restoration Programme. This strategic initiative aims to increase its scope to restore more than four million coral colonies by 2030, underscoring EAD's dedication to marine conservation and ecosystem restoration. The project is also in line with Abu Dhabi vision, and biodiversity resilience goals, creating resilient ecosystems."

She added that despite the Arabian Gulf’s harsh environmental conditions, coral reefs can adapt and provide habitats for a variety of marine species in the region. They are highly flexible, enabling them to adapt and withstand the hottest seas, distinguishing them from other types of coral reefs around the world.

She emphasised that the project is a nature-based solution to address the effects of climate change and rising temperatures on the seabed, will increase the emirate’s total coral reef area and rehabilitate affected sites. This is part of efforts to preserve this important ecosystem and one of the most diversified marine habitats.”

The EAD Secretary-General reiterated the agency's commitment to continue to monitor and rehabilitate coral reefs to enhance the emirate’s marine ecosystems and help mitigate the effects of climate change, in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy.

Ahmed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at EAD, said, “Our aim is to increase the resilience of coral reefs in Abu Dhabi in the face of climate change by selecting the most heat-tolerant coral species."

Corals are key for supporting the local fish stock, acting as a home to diverse fish species, across different life stages which will help boost fish stocks.

As earlier reported, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the Abu Dhabi Coral Garden initiative has been launched by the agency.