UAE strengthens economic ties at Eurasia Economic Forum 2026

Al Zeyoudi spoke at the session titled Eurasian Trade and Logistics in a New Reality stressing development of trade routes, adoption of paperless logistics, and promotion of multilateral investment projects in transport and logistics.

He placed emphasis on enhancing transport infrastructure to strengthen trade among EAEU member states and global partners.

Al Zeyoudi also held bilateral meetings with Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade at the Eurasian Economic Commission, and Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, Daniyar Joldoshevich, Kyrgyzstan’s First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and others.

He was accompanied by Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Non-Resident Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.

As stated there, the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with the EAEU in 2025 hit 33.3 billion US dollars, up 15% year-on-year.

Trade with Kazakhstan reached approximately 6.1 billion US dollars, reflecting an 8.6% increase. The UAE remains Kazakhstan's leading trading partner among Arab countries.

This engagement builds on the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) signed last year, designed to eliminate trade barriers and expand cooperation across key sectors. Al Zeyoudi emphasized the UAE’s role as a global hub for innovation and sustainable growth.