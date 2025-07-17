UAE ranks first globally on health inclusivity index in health awareness and preventive care

According to WAM, the results were announced during a high-level policy dialogue held in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the UAE's commitment to inclusive and preventive healthcare.



The Index, developed in partnership with international policy research organisations, evaluates the performance of 40 countries across 58 sub-indicators in areas such as health literacy, public awareness, inclusion, and equity. The UAE achieved the highest overall score, underlining its global leadership in delivering people-centred and preventive health systems.



The UAE was ranked second globally in implementing a universal health system and placed among the top five countries for person-focused healthcare. Notably, it also secured the tenth position in health literacy, which has improved by 30 per cent over the past three years due to national awareness campaigns, improved access, and cross-sector partnerships.



Experts say the launch of the Health Inclusivity Index marks the beginning of a multi-stage regional initiative to integrate inclusivity and health literacy into public health strategies and community well-being frameworks.



