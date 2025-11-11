UAE ranks among global leaders in digital-asset regulation

Released during the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025, the study highlights how the UAE’s regulatory progress is setting international standards for innovation, investor protection and market integrity.

The findings align with the region’s ongoing drive to harmonise digital-asset regulation with global benchmarks. The report links rapid growth in stablecoins and tokenised assets to the introduction of licensing frameworks, sandbox regimes and institutional pilots across Gulf markets, with the UAE at the centre of this transformation.

According to the report, the UAE ranks alongside Singapore and Switzerland in regulatory maturity. Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) are recognised for implementing activity-based licensing that connects innovation to investor protection. Saudi Arabia’s SAMA and Capital Market Authority (CMA) are developing supervisory regimes for tokenisation pilots and cross-border payment corridors. In Qatar, the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) is progressing frameworks for tokenised-asset applications within existing financial-sector laws.

The study draws on interviews with more than 40 regulators, central bankers and financial executives from Asia, Europe and the Middle East. It finds that investor participation is rising fastest in markets with clear regulatory parameters. GCC jurisdictions are now part of that group, reflecting structured cooperation across the UAE and Qatar to support responsible market development and interoperability.

Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO of GFTN, said, “The data shows a region that has moved from aspiration to execution. Behind the numbers is a simple reality: capital follows clarity. The Gulf’s regulators are building frameworks designed for longevity, not hype. Their focus on interoperability and real-world tokenisation sets them apart from markets still testing the basics.”

Arjun Vir Singh, Partner, Head of Financial Services at Arthur D. Little Middle East, added, “Our collaboration with GFTN reflects Arthur D. Little’s commitment to evidence-based insight. The GCC’s frameworks demonstrate how clear policy design can accelerate market readiness and strengthen institutional confidence in digital finance.”

The GFTN Global Digital Assets Report 2025, prepared in collaboration with Arthur D. Little, was unveiled during the Singapore FinTech Festival (11th to 14th November 2025). It provides a cross-jurisdictional reference for policymakers and financial institutions assessing the evolution of digital money, tokenisation and decentralised finance, and documents how the GCC’s structured approach now ranks among the world’s most advanced regulatory models, providing a foundation for continued cooperation between regional authorities and global standard-setters.

