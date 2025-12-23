UAE President to visit Japan in February 2026

"We hope President Mohammed's visit to Japan will deepen friendly and cooperative relations across a wide range of fields between our two countries, which are comprehensive and strategic partners," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a regular press conference.

According to Kihara, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to hold talks with the UAE president. The countries are currently negotiating an economic partnership agreement and the leaders' discussions are expected to touch on the UAE's role in maintaining oil market stability as well as potential bilateral cooperation in renewable energy.

The president is also expected to have an audience with Emperor Naruhito and attend a banquet at the Imperial Palace, Kihara said.