UAE leads Middle East in EV sales for second year

The report confirmed that the UAE accounted for nearly 50 percent of total EV sales across the region, reflecting the country’s accelerating shift toward green mobility and strengthening its competitiveness in future technologies.

This achievement reflects the impact of the National Electric Vehicles Policy, launched by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in 2023, which aims to accelerate EV adoption, expand charging infrastructure, and stimulate investments in sustainable mobility solutions in support of the UAE’s vision to build a smart and sustainable transportation ecosystem.

Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the UAE’s leading position in regional EV sales indicators reflects the forward-looking vision adopted by the wise leadership to establish the country as a global hub for sustainable mobility and innovation in the energy and transportation sectors.

The report confirms the UAE’s success in creating an attractive environment for electric vehicle manufacturers and expanding their presence in the local market, supported by advanced legislation and world-class infrastructure. This aligns with the transformational ‘Global EV Market’ project, the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, and the country’s efforts to enhance energy efficiency and improve quality of life, he said.

He said that the UAE continues to achieve qualitative milestones in its transition toward a green economy, driven by an ambitious national vision aimed at building a more efficient transport ecosystem powered by clean technologies. "This achievement reflects the success of national policies and strategies that have strengthened the country’s readiness to embrace global transformations in the electric vehicle sector.”

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in collaboration with its partners from the public and private sectors, continues to accelerate the development of an integrated ecosystem to support the expansion of electric vehicles. This includes expanding charging infrastructure and encouraging investment and innovation in green mobility solutions, noted Eng. Al Olama.

The launch of UAEV also represents a strategic step toward developing an advanced nationwide charging network that supports the wider adoption of electric vehicles and enhances the country’s future infrastructure readiness, he added.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the EV share worldwide is projected to hit 30% in 2026.