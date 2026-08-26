This technology allows for accurate, automated analysis without human intervention, facilitating early detection of oil and fat quality issues during production and storage. It enhances Dubai Municipality’s food safety efforts and improves the quality of food products in the emirate.

The new system significantly increases testing capacity by 900%, allowing the laboratory to process up to 60 samples daily. It also promotes green practices by eliminating the need for chemical consumables, thereby improving resource efficiency and minimizing environmental impact while ensuring compliance with international standards.

Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department, stated that this technology marks a key advancement in testing capabilities. It boosts the speed and accuracy of laboratory testing, enhancing food safety and consumer protection.

The technology also helps regulatory authorities quickly identify potential quality issues, ensuring compliance with international standards and strengthening consumer confidence in food safety.

Dubai Central Laboratory is committed to improving its services and capabilities through advanced technologies that prioritize accuracy, efficiency, and sustainability, ultimately supporting consumer protection and product quality in Dubai.

To note, scientists at Southern Illinois University Carbondale programmed yeasts to convert plastic and agricultural waste into edible proteins, fats, vitamins and flavoring compounds, creating protein-rich cookies from materials that would otherwise be discarded.